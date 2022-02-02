Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Beijing Olympics: Canada down to 1 athlete in COVID-19 protocols

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 8:37 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian athletes prepare for Games, COVID-19, China' Canadian athletes prepare for Games, COVID-19, China
Athletes are just a week away from the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics. While many of them are focused on performing their best, this set of Games is surrounded with concerns away from rinks and mountains.

Just one member of the Canadian Olympic team in Beijing was in COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, down from three members a day earlier.

The 414-member Canadian delegation includes athletes, coaches and team staff.

The individual is in protocols that “impact their ability to fulfil their role at Games,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Read more: ‘Genocide games’ — Athletes urged to speak out against Winter Olympics

“We are managing each one on a case-by-case basis and to respect the privacy of the people involved we will not be sharing names at this time,” the COC’s statement said. “Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the Medical Expert Panel process to unfold.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The COC said it would respect an athlete’s privacy and not announce their names without consent.

Keegan Messing is not with Canada’s figure skating team in Beijing. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, is still in Vancouver awaiting negative COVID-19 tests that will clear him for travel.

Messing competes in men’s singles next week, but also in the team event that starts Friday.

Athletes who tests positive in China must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous-led 2030 Olympic bid takes next step to bring games back to B.C.' Indigenous-led 2030 Olympic bid takes next step to bring games back to B.C.
Indigenous-led 2030 Olympic bid takes next step to bring games back to B.C.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagTeam Canada tagOlympic Games tagBeijing Olympics tagCanadian athletes tagCanadian Olympic athletes tagCanadian Team tagOlympic covid protocols tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers