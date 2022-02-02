Menu

Crime

Mounties investigate sudden death in Red Deer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 8:15 am
A file photo of a RCMP vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has been called in following a sudden death in Red Deer Tuesday evening.

The Mounties say they received a call at 6:00 p.m. for a person in distress at a home on 59th Street between Gaetz Avenue and 54th Avenue.

No details have been released about the incident or the victim, with police only saying no further information will be provided until an autopsy has been completed.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in Red Deer homicide

Red Deer RCMP and MCU are asking people to avoid the area east of Kerry Wood Drive to 49th Avenue and south of 60th Street to the Red Deer River.

Police are asking anyone with video captured on vehicle dash cams in this area between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 The Canadian Press
