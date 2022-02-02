Mounties investigate sudden death in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has been called in following a sudden death in Red Deer Tuesday evening.

The Mounties say they received a call at 6:00 p.m. for a person in distress at a home on 59th Street between Gaetz Avenue and 54th Avenue.

No details have been released about the incident or the victim, with police only saying no further information will be provided until an autopsy has been completed.

Red Deer RCMP and MCU are asking people to avoid the area east of Kerry Wood Drive to 49th Avenue and south of 60th Street to the Red Deer River.

Police are asking anyone with video captured on vehicle dash cams in this area between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

