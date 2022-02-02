School closures, bus cancellations hit London, Ont. region as winter storm approaches

The London, Ont., region is experiencing an icy start to the day but it’s expected to end in snow.
Wednesday morning, Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services announced that, due to icy road conditions, all school vehicles would be cancelled for the day in Elgin County, Middlesex County, Oxford County and the Red Zone.
The Thames Valley District School Board also announced that it would close schools in those same regions for the day, “in support of TVDSB’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students.” A full list of school closures within the TVDSB can be found on its website.
Schools within the London District Catholic School Board remain open as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
A climb above freezing and sunshine helped to melt some snow on Tuesday, with rain that began falling overnight set to change to snow as the temperature begins dropping on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for London and Middlesex County, as well as much of southwestern Ontario, ahead of “hazardous winter conditions.”
According to the national weather agency, snow will begin falling Wednesday morning and last throughout the day, bringing 20 to 30 cm by Thursday morning.
Snow could fall as fast as 2 cm per hour at times and reduced visibilities are possible.
More snow is expected on Thursday as well but meteorologists say “there is still some uncertainty” over how much to expect.
Comments