School closures, bus cancellations hit London, Ont. region as winter storm approaches

Send this page to someone via email

The London, Ont., region is experiencing an icy start to the day but it’s expected to end in snow.

Wednesday morning, Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services announced that, due to icy road conditions, all school vehicles would be cancelled for the day in Elgin County, Middlesex County, Oxford County and the Red Zone.

Read more: More snow expected for southern Ontario to start off February

The Thames Valley District School Board also announced that it would close schools in those same regions for the day, “in support of TVDSB’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students.” A full list of school closures within the TVDSB can be found on its website.

Schools within the London District Catholic School Board remain open as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A climb above freezing and sunshine helped to melt some snow on Tuesday, with rain that began falling overnight set to change to snow as the temperature begins dropping on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for London and Middlesex County, as well as much of southwestern Ontario, ahead of “hazardous winter conditions.”

According to the national weather agency, snow will begin falling Wednesday morning and last throughout the day, bringing 20 to 30 cm by Thursday morning.

Snow could fall as fast as 2 cm per hour at times and reduced visibilities are possible.

More snow is expected on Thursday as well but meteorologists say “there is still some uncertainty” over how much to expect.

FEB 2: All school vehicles are CANCELLED for the day in ELGIN County, MIDDLESEX County, OXFORD County, and Red Zone due to inclement weather causing icy road conditions. @TVDSB @LDCSB Visit https://t.co/nvhAoKd0jp for a full list of cancelled routes. pic.twitter.com/4q2OFe5Irh — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) February 2, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In support of #TVDSB’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students, schools in Elgin, Oxford, Middlesex County and the Red Zone will be CLOSED today due to inclement weather.

For a complete list visit: https://t.co/qyMZjt0CDF pic.twitter.com/FBzLe7Gyr7 — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) February 2, 2022

All school vehicles are cancelled for the day in Elgin County, Middlesex County, Oxford County, and Red Zone. Visit https://t.co/FqB6MqyzHY for a full list of cancelled routes. All LDCSB schools will be open. — London District Catholic School Board (@LDCSB) February 2, 2022

Advertisement