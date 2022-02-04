Rocket Report: Mark Liwiski still hoping for pro contract

Send this page to someone via email

Ask veteran Mark Liwiski what he’s been working on this season and he’ll tell you the Kelowna Rockets are working on one thing and one thing only: winning.

Not surprisingly, like every other good ‘team player,’ Liwiski is hardwired to put the franchise first and his own interests second.

But if you ask the undrafted 20-year-old what his personal expectations are this season, Liwiski will tell you it’s to take the next step.

“Earn a pro contract, that’s my goal in mind,” Liwiski told the Rocket Report.

“l want to play professional hockey, I want to take my game to the next level and I believe I can.”

This is Liwiski’s fourth season and final season in a Kelowna uniform after the Rockets acquired him as a 16-year-old from the Everett Silvertips.

“It’s just going to come down to how much I want it and how good of a second half I have,” Liwiski added.

The six-foot-one, 193-pound Dauphin, Man., product seems already on track for a good second half, having tallied 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 31 games.

Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton likes the way Liwiski has evolved his game over the years with the team.

“He’s got some outstanding skills, he’s a great skater, probably one of the best skaters in the league,” said Hamilton.

“I think he’s got a chance in the future here to play pro hockey if he continues on the path he’s on right now.

Rockets head coach Kris Mallette echoed that sentiment.

“Hopefully he gets himself a free agent tryout to a development camp,” said Mallette.

“Then the sky is the limit from there. It’s up to him to make sure that he keeps moving and working as hard as he can.”