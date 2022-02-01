Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia Power says controversial proposed solar fee delayed until 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Advocates decry proposed Nova Scotia Power fee for those who generate their own power' Advocates decry proposed Nova Scotia Power fee for those who generate their own power
Nova Scotia Power is looking to hike its service fees and add a new fee for customers who generate their own power. But that proposed charge has led to widespread backlash from homeowners, environmental groups and political opposition. As Alexa MacLean reports, they say the utility is punishing those who invested in renewable energy.

Nova Scotia Power has announced a one-year delay for a controversial proposal to charge fees to customers who sell renewable power back to the grid.

In a news release, Nova Scotia Power president and CEO Peter Gregg says the proposed “net metering” charge filed last week with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board would now take effect Feb. 1, 2023 if approved.

Read more: Nova Scotia Power CEO says proposed new solar fee about ‘fairness for all customers’

Gregg says the utility “regrets” that there wasn’t more consultation ahead of the filing with the province’s solar industry, which was caught off guard by the proposed changes.

Trending Stories

He says it’s hoped the delay will provide enough time to create solutions that support the continued growth of the solar sector.

Story continues below advertisement

The utility’s proposal would have charged solar customers a monthly fee of about $8 per kilowatt of electricity, adding about $960 a year for a typical 10-kilowatt photovoltaic solar installation, which generates about $1,800 in annual revenue.

Critics said the proposed fee could wipe out the province’s emerging solar industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
