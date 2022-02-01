Menu

Comments

Crime

Man charged in connection with theft of merchandise worth $100K, York police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 4:26 pm
Police say merchandise worth around $100,000 was recovered. View image in full screen
Police say merchandise worth around $100,000 was recovered. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say a 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of merchandise worth around $100,000.

In a media release issued Tuesday, police said that officers responded to six commercial break and enters at clothing stores in York Region and Toronto in December where “high-end clothing and accessories” were stolen.

Police said the items included purses and sunglasses.

Read more: Police charge 7 suspects after high-end car theft investigation in Toronto-area

Last Friday, one suspect was arrested, the statement said.

Search warrants were executed on the suspect’s residence, his vehicle, and a storage locker.

“A number of stolen items were recovered, including clothing and fashion accessories, worth approximately $100,000,” police said.

“Officers were also able to link the accused to several other break and enters in Vaughan and the City of Toronto.”

Read more: Police seek 2 suspects after $750,000 in jewelry, gold stolen from Mississauga store

Toronto resident Drazen Ivankovik is facing seven counts of committing break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, four counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of breaching a probation order.

Police said another search warrant was executed at a home on Bergamont Avenue in Toronto, which is believed to be the residence of two other suspects allegedly involved.

Officers weren’t able to locate them, however, and are encouraging them to turn themselves in.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Police say search warrants were executed and merchandise worth around $100,000 was recovered.
Police say search warrants were executed and merchandise worth around $100,000 was recovered. Handout / York Regional Police
