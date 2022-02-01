Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police arrest suspect for 2nd-degree murder in stabbing investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 4:45 pm
life threatening injuries london police investigation jan 31 2022 View image in full screen
London police say a man was found with life-threatening injuries in the area of Springbank Dr. and Wharncliffe Rd. S. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Scott Monich/Global News

Police in London, Ont., say a man has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing on Monday.

Police say, Gregory Cane, 38, of London has been charged with one count of second-degree murder of Stephen Hutchinson, 66, also of London.

Police responded Monday to the area of Springbank Drive and Wharncliffe Road South after a man was located with “significant injuries” from a stabbing.

A 911 call was made at roughly 11:45 a.m. Jan. 31 and when police arrived in the area just southwest of the downtown core, they found the injured man.

Trending Stories

Police say the man was rushed to hospital but has since died from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect and the victim were known to each other, police say.

Cane remains in custody pending a court date scheduled for Feb. 3.

– with files from Jacquelyn LeBel

