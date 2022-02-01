London, Ont. police arrest suspect for 2nd-degree murder in stabbing investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a man has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing on Monday.

Police say, Gregory Cane, 38, of London has been charged with one count of second-degree murder of Stephen Hutchinson, 66, also of London.

Police responded Monday to the area of Springbank Drive and Wharncliffe Road South after a man was located with “significant injuries” from a stabbing.

A 911 call was made at roughly 11:45 a.m. Jan. 31 and when police arrived in the area just southwest of the downtown core, they found the injured man.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital but has since died from his injuries.

The suspect and the victim were known to each other, police say.

Cane remains in custody pending a court date scheduled for Feb. 3.

– with files from Jacquelyn LeBel