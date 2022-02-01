Menu

Canada

Teen accused of stabbing his teacher at Montreal high school will go to trial in June

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 6:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal teen accused of stabbing teacher remains in custody until June trial' Montreal teen accused of stabbing teacher remains in custody until June trial
WATCH: The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher at John F. Kennedy high school in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood in December was back in youth court on Tuesday. As Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the student will remain behind bars until his trial is set to start in June.

A teen accused of stabbing his teacher at Montreal’s John F. Kennedy High School in December 2021 was back in youth court on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old accused was present in court while the Crown and his lawyer discussed when he will go to trial to face several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Read more: Student charged with attempted murder after teacher stabbed at Montreal school

His mother sat in the front row clutching tissues while her son sat listening to the details of the next steps to be taken. He will be back in court on June 21 for a trial before a jury that is expected to last two days.

Read more: ‘It’s very scary’ — Student arrested after teacher stabbed at Montreal high school

According to witnesses at the high school, teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed twice before the suspect ran away on Dec. 9. Canuel was rushed to hospital, where he had surgery, and has since been released.

The school was on lockdown as officers searched the grounds for the suspect.

The Crown is calling for the accused to be sentenced as an adult if found guilty. He will remain in custody until his trial in June.

