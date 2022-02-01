Indigenous delegation to Vatican rescheduled to early spring

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous delegation to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis to talk about reconciliation and healing has been rescheduled for early spring.

The trip was put on hold a week before it was to take place in December because of uncertainty posed by the quickly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Read more: Former grand chief Phil Fontaine to represent Manitoba First Nations at meeting with Pope

A joint statement from the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and Indigenous groups says the meeting is to take place the week of March 28.

A final audience with the Pope is set for April 1.

The plan is for 25 to 30 Indigenous people — including elders, residential school survivors and youth — to meet with him. Indigenous delegates will also be able to share their expectations for a papal visit to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis was willing to make that pilgrimage. Indigenous leaders have said that would have to come with an apology.

2:00 Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed – Dec 8, 2021