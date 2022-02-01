Menu

Canada

Indigenous delegation to Vatican rescheduled to early spring

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 1:19 pm
Pope Francis says vespers in the Roman Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls on the solemnity of the conversion of St. Paul, in Rome on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. An Indigenous delegation is to meet with the Pope at the Vatican in early spring to discuss reconciliation and healing after a visit was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Pope Francis says vespers in the Roman Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls on the solemnity of the conversion of St. Paul, in Rome on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. An Indigenous delegation is to meet with the Pope at the Vatican in early spring to discuss reconciliation and healing after a visit was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

An Indigenous delegation to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis to talk about reconciliation and healing has been rescheduled for early spring.

The trip was put on hold a week before it was to take place in December because of uncertainty posed by the quickly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Read more: Former grand chief Phil Fontaine to represent Manitoba First Nations at meeting with Pope

A joint statement from the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and Indigenous groups says the meeting is to take place the week of March 28.

A final audience with the Pope is set for April 1.

Trending Stories

The plan is for 25 to 30 Indigenous people — including elders, residential school survivors and youth — to meet with him. Indigenous delegates will also be able to share their expectations for a papal visit to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis was willing to make that pilgrimage. Indigenous leaders have said that would have to come with an apology.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed' Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed
Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed – Dec 8, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
