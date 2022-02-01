Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: February 2022

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 1:05 pm
The first Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for the month of February was captured by Shane McKnight in Regina. View image in full screen
The first Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for the month of February was captured by Shane McKnight in Regina. Shane McKnight / Viewer Submitted

People around the province are capturing the beauty of the winter season for Your Saskatchewan.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — January 2022

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Trending Stories

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for February:

11
The first Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for the month of February was captured by Shane McKnight in Regina. View image in gallery mode
The first Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for the month of February was captured by Shane McKnight in Regina. Shane McKnight / Viewer Submitted
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Photography tagPhotos tagYour Saskatchewan tagPictures tagYour Saskatchewan Photos tagYour Saskatchewan Pictures tagYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon Photos tagYour Saskatchewan Regina tagYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon tagYour Saskatchewan Regina Photos tagYour Saskatchewan Regina Pictures tagYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon Pictures tagsaskatchewan photography tagSaskatchewan photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers