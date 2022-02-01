3 taken to hospital after early morning fire tears through northeast London home: fire officials

A major blaze at a home in the city’s northeast early Tuesday morning sent three people to hospital and resulted in at least $750,000 worth of damage, London fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 1281 Hillcrest Ave., located just northwest of the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street, around 3 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

In a tweet, fire officials said flames were reported from all sides of the structure. The first engine to arrive on scene, Engine 7, had to attack the flames from the exterior before being able to enter the home.

In all, fire crews rescued three people from the home, and more than a dozen others safely evacuated, the fire department said in a tweet. Three people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Few other details have been released about the incident.

Fire crews remained at the scene early Tuesday morning. The city’s fire prevention inspector has been called to the scene, as has the Ontario fire marshal.

