SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to hold live COVID update Tuesday amid record hospitalizations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 1,048 COVID-19 positive people in hospital, 138 people in critical care' B.C. reports 1,048 COVID-19 positive people in hospital, 138 people in critical care
WATCH: Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis of the three-day COVID-19 numbers for Monday, Jan. 31.

B.C. health officials are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

More than 1,000 people are in hospital with the virus, as of Monday, setting a new record for hospitalizations.

Read more: For the 1st time, more than 1,000 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19

Those in intensive care dropped by three for a total of 138 Monday.

About 44 per cent of ICU patients are not vaccinated, with five under the age of 40 not vaccinated and five under the age of 40 vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Sadly, another 19 people died over the weekend due to COVID, bringing total deaths related to the virus to 2,616 since the start of the pandemic. The majority of those who died were over the age of 80.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Closer look at hospitalization numbers in B.C.' COVID-19: Closer look at hospitalization numbers in B.C.
COVID-19: Closer look at hospitalization numbers in B.C.

The record number of people in hospitals is having an effect on other needs within the system.

Trending Stories

A lack of staff at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee hospital due to COVID-19 illness has meant at least one patient needs to count on family to come in and feed her.

Margaret Mears is currently in hospital due to a reaction to her antibiotics. Her hands are virtually paralyzed.

Read more: ‘Scrambling’: Family told by Victoria hospital not enough staff to feed 87-year-old mother

Story continues below advertisement

Mears’s daughter, Helen Bell, was contacted by the hospital on Monday morning and told there was not enough staff to feed her 87-year-old mother.

“They said they did not have enough staff on today to feed her her meals, and (the family) must come down and feed her. So could we please figure out a way to get someone there for breakfast, lunch and supper because there was not enough staff,” Bell told Global News. “We did a bit of scrambling, but we got it covered.”

Click to play video: 'Family told to feed 87-year-old patient in Victoria hospital' Family told to feed 87-year-old patient in Victoria hospital
Family told to feed 87-year-old patient in Victoria hospital

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1:30 p.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagDr. Bonnie Henry tagAdrian Dix tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagBC COVID latest tagBC COVID press conference tagCovid In Bc tagBC COVID live update tagCOVID latest in BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers