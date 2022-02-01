B.C. health officials to hold live COVID update Tuesday amid record hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

More than 1,000 people are in hospital with the virus, as of Monday, setting a new record for hospitalizations.

Those in intensive care dropped by three for a total of 138 Monday.

About 44 per cent of ICU patients are not vaccinated, with five under the age of 40 not vaccinated and five under the age of 40 vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Sadly, another 19 people died over the weekend due to COVID, bringing total deaths related to the virus to 2,616 since the start of the pandemic. The majority of those who died were over the age of 80.

1:49 COVID-19: Closer look at hospitalization numbers in B.C. COVID-19: Closer look at hospitalization numbers in B.C.

The record number of people in hospitals is having an effect on other needs within the system.

A lack of staff at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee hospital due to COVID-19 illness has meant at least one patient needs to count on family to come in and feed her.

Margaret Mears is currently in hospital due to a reaction to her antibiotics. Her hands are virtually paralyzed.

Story continues below advertisement

Mears’s daughter, Helen Bell, was contacted by the hospital on Monday morning and told there was not enough staff to feed her 87-year-old mother.

“They said they did not have enough staff on today to feed her her meals, and (the family) must come down and feed her. So could we please figure out a way to get someone there for breakfast, lunch and supper because there was not enough staff,” Bell told Global News. “We did a bit of scrambling, but we got it covered.”

1:36 Family told to feed 87-year-old patient in Victoria hospital Family told to feed 87-year-old patient in Victoria hospital

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1:30 p.m.