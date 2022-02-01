Menu

Sports

2030 Olympics: Indigenous-led bid takes next step to bring Games back to Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 11:53 am
The Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are two of four First Nations partnering with Vancouver and Whistler to bring the Winter Olympics back to B.C. Global News Morning talks with Chiefs Wayne Sparrow and Jen Thomas about this unique partnership. – Dec 11, 2021

An Indigenous-led partnership has taken the next step in exploring a potential bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The agreement announced Tuesday between four First Nations, the City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee will include a feasibility assessment and initial concept development to bring the Games back to the Vancouver area.

Vancouver and Whistler hosted the Winter Olympics in 2010.

Read more: Vancouver, Whistler and First Nations to explore feasibility of 2030 Olympics bid

The COC said in a release that it is fully funding the key technical work and local engagement required to complete the feasibility assessment.

Officials from the Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, along with the mayors of Vancouver and Whistler, started the process on Dec. 10 when they announced their partnership to explore a 2030 bid.

A full assessment will follow the feasibility and initial assessment stage. A decision on whether to submit a formal bid to the International Olympic Committee is expected in the fall.

It would be the first Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.

Read more: Support slipping for a Vancouver bid to host next Olympic Games, poll suggests

“With this collaboration agreement, our nations have a unique opportunity to work closely with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees to determine the impacts and benefits of bringing the 2030 Winter Games back to our territories,” Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow said in a release.

“We are only at the beginning of determining what an Indigenous-led Games could look like, but through collaboration and mutual respect, we have the opportunity to create a unique Olympic legacy for all of our communities.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
