Crime

Sexual assault charges laid in connection with weekend incident in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 10:54 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A Waterloo man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to Waterloo Region Police.

They say officers were called to an apartment near Spruce and Hickory streets on Sunday night at around 7:40 p.m. after a sexual assault had been reported.

Read more: More teens arrested in connection with December brawl in downtown Kitchener

Police say it had been reported that a man had committed a sexual assault against a woman at the apartment.

The woman was able to take off and find help, with several people coming to assist her.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the man inside the apartment and arrested him.

Read more: Police investigate road rage incident in Waterloo

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor physical injuries.

A 29-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm — strangulation and assault causing bodily harm.

