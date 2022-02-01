Sexual assault charges laid in connection with weekend incident in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A Waterloo man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to Waterloo Region Police.

They say officers were called to an apartment near Spruce and Hickory streets on Sunday night at around 7:40 p.m. after a sexual assault had been reported.

Police say it had been reported that a man had committed a sexual assault against a woman at the apartment.

The woman was able to take off and find help, with several people coming to assist her.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the man inside the apartment and arrested him.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor physical injuries.

A 29-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm — strangulation and assault causing bodily harm.