Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after Peterborough taxi driver threatened, robbed: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 10:00 am
Peterborough police arrested a man after a taxi driver reported a robbery on Monday.
Peterborough police arrested a man after a taxi driver reported a robbery on Monday. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man is facing robbery and other charges following an incident involving a taxi driver on Monday.

Around 5 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a robbery of a taxi driver in the area of Goodfellow Road and Sherbrooke Street.

The driver reported a passenger had threatened them verbally and with an unknown object before fleeing the vehicle.

Read more: Suspect sought after robbery at Peterborough Square store: police

The suspect was located a short time later. A 35-year-old Peterborough man was charged with robbery with intent, transportation fraud, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a release order.

Trending Stories

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver' Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagTaxi tagTaxi driver tagPeterborough robbery tagPeterborough taxi tagPeterborough taxi robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers