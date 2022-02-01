Man charged after Peterborough taxi driver threatened, robbed: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing robbery and other charges following an incident involving a taxi driver on Monday.

Around 5 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a robbery of a taxi driver in the area of Goodfellow Road and Sherbrooke Street.

The driver reported a passenger had threatened them verbally and with an unknown object before fleeing the vehicle.

The suspect was located a short time later. A 35-year-old Peterborough man was charged with robbery with intent, transportation fraud, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

