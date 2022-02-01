Winter storm expected to hit Guelph, Waterloo Region on Wednesday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County to warn of an impending snowstorm for the area.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said that after the area experiences a warm spell, which will melt some of the show from mid-January’s major storm, temperatures will drop below freezing on Wednesday afternoon.

At that point, rainfall is expected to turn into snow which will soon begin to accumulate causing difficult driving conditions for the afternoon commute which will run right into Thursday.

“A second wave of low pressure is forecast to form in Texas and also ride north along the front Thursday into Friday. There is still lots of uncertainty with this second system but more snow is possible later this week,” he said.

At least 10 cm to 20 cm of snow is expected right across the Toronto area with snowfall amounts topping 30 cm in southwest Ontario and into the Niagara Region, Farnell said.

Winds of between 30 km/h to 50 km/h are also expected to cause blowing and drifting snow, he added.

Farnell also said although there is still lots of uncertainty with this snowstorm, the expected long-duration storm could last more than 48 hours.

But he said the snowfall rates will be much slower than the major storm which dumped 33 cm of snow on Kitchener two weeks ago but the duration of this week’s storm will be longer.

“There is still significant uncertainty, especially with the second system later Thursday into Friday morning but this is a long duration event which is different than the last storm,” he said.

Ending off the week, Farnell said very cold air is expected on the backside of the storm making for a frigid Friday and Saturday.

