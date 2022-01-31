Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP lay second-degree murder charge in 2018 death of Deanna Greyeyes

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 8:47 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Deanna Greyeyes who was located deceased in a rural area near Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Sask. File/Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit has arrested a man connected to the 2018 death of Deanna Greyeyes.

On November 26, 2018, 66-year-old Deanna Greyeyes was located deceased in a rural area near Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Sask. She had been reported missing to Blaine Lake, Sask., RCMP a day earlier.

Since that time, the major crimes unit has been investigating this case.

On Jan. 28, 2022, officers arrested Stephen David James Greyeyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to a body.

Greyeyes will next appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

