Police seeking 2 suspects after robbery at phone store in Vaughan

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Vaughan.
York Regional Police said on Friday at around 7:50 p.m., they received a report of a robbery at a phone store at 3883 Rutherford Road.
Police said two male suspects entered the store and pretended to be customers, before assaulting the employee and forcing him into the back of the store.
Officers said the suspects filled a bag with phones before fleeing the area.
Police are now searching for a Black man in his mid 20s with a heavy build, and a Black man in his mid 20s with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
