Crime

Death of First Nation’s young man inspires calls for support with mental health and drugs

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 7:39 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The head of the RCMP officers' union says it's time for a basic look at how the national police force can best serve communities across the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The death of a 21-year-old man from Manitoba has sparked conversation about supporting young people in northern Manitoba communities.

According to an RCMP press release, a young man from Sayisi Dene First Nation lost his life from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the evening of Jan 28 in Tadoule Lake, Man.

“The young people in our community are hurting,” said Sayisi Dene Chief Evan Yassie.

The RCMP say it started with a call in the early hours of Jan 27, when police got a report of a man spraying bear mace at three people and assaulting two other adults.

Police tracked down the young man the next evening, where they tried to verbally disarm him but were unsuccessful.

Mounties say they are currently investigating if drug use played a factor in the man’s death.

Local Indigenous organization MKO Inc. held a press conference alongside Chief Evan Yassie, raising many concerns including cellphone service and illegal drugs entering the community.

“My call to outside resources is to help the community deal with the young people that are suffering,” said Chief Yassie.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said  drugs and alcohol are smuggled in through the mail, and they want government and Canada Post’s help to stop it.

Chief Yassie says he has a scheduled meeting with Canada Post to tackle the problem.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) – THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Grand Chief Garrison Settee, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) – THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

 

 

Today I am renewing an urgent call for a ‘whole of government response’ to stem the raging epidemic in bootlegging and drug-dealing in MKO First Nations and to focus on the health and well-being of Northern First Nations by delivering harm reduction measures and mental wellness and addictions supports,” said Settee.

Manitoba’s police watchdog or the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is currently looking into the case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
