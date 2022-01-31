Education minister in N.B. under fire over Twitter thread on how police handled protest

New Brunswick’s Education Minister has found himself under fire for a series of tweets he made to the Fredericton Police Force about a protest outside city hall on Jan. 22.

The protest, which was against the lockdown and vaccine mandates, was scheduled to take place under the emergency order. Dominic Cardy took to Twitter to ask why the gathering was being allowed to go ahead.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: “Hi! As a Fredericton MLA can you let me know how any sort of gathering is allowed under the Emergency Order, which specifically prohibits them? New Brunswickers have given up a huge amount over the past two years. This seems like one rule for one group, another for everyone else.”

“Feel free to call me at 238-**** but a public clarification would be appreciated, along with information on what other laws are optional in Fredericton if you decide you don’t really like them.”

The tweets were the subject of a conversation at a Fredericton City Council meeting on Jan. 24. The council added an item to the meeting to send a letter to the province in regard to Cardy’s conduct.

It asked the province to instruct members of cabinet “not (to) attempt to duly impact policing decisions or … risk-levels for citizens and police.”

Mayor Kate Rogers said she was disappointed in the protest. She commended the police force for containing it and keeping people safe.

Further backlash from police unions

But the backlash didn’t end there. On Jan. 27, the Saint John Police Association issued a letter calling for an investigation into Cardy’s “attempt to influence police matters.”

“On Friday, January 21st, Minister Cardy attempted to influence, direct and/or interfere with police operations within the Fredericton Police Force,” the letter read. “Minister Cardy further exacerbated his unprofessional actions by publicly attacking the Fredericton police officers assigned to the oversight duties involved with “a protest”.

It was reported that Cardy did attempt to speak with Fredericton’s deputy police chief Martin Gaudet, which was also confirmed in a letter from the Fredericton Police Force’s union.

Bob Davidson, a labour analyst with the organization said Cardy should not be in cabinet because continuing to have him there is a disservice to the premier and the public.

“Him talking to the deputy chief as cabinet minister trying to influence what Fredericton police were trying to do is totally out of line,” he said in an interview by phone Monday. “That’s interference with police operations and that’s why there is a separation — politics and law.”

The Saint John Police Association wasn’t the only union speaking out against Cardy. The Fredericton Police Association called for Cardy to be removed from cabinet entirely.

“To be clear, it is entirely inappropriate and unbecoming of any member of cabinet to attempt to use their position of power to direct and/or intimidate municipal officers,” said a letter from Peter Dawson, a legal representative for the association.

The two unions were joined in the call for his removal by People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin.

“This is not the first time he has inflamed a tense situation as it relates to COVID with his arrogant and foolhardy exchanges on Twitter,” Austin said in an email statement on Monday. “His bombastic method is counterproductive to increasing vaccine rates and is causing moderates to turn against government COVID policies.”

On Monday, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development declined to comment, stating the request had nothing to do with the department, and did not provide the Minister for an interview.

The politics of it all

J.P. Lewis, a political scientist with the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, said the decision to fire someone from cabinet lies with Premier Blaine HIggs.

“The thing about cabinet minister resignation and firing is it’s the prerogative of the premier,” he said in an interview on Monday. “And we have a long history of ministers, both at the provincial and federal level, who (were) called to resign but have not resigned. We have examples of, where the political heat becomes too much, where the prime minister or the premier has to let that minister go, so I think it’s very difficult to judge what is a fileable offence when it comes to cabinet ministers resigning.”

Lewis said the situation likely put the premier in uncomfortable spot, but he likely knows Cardy’s history.

Lewis said although it’s too soon to say whether Premier Higgs will make a move to remove Cardy from cabinet, he has not shied away from doing it in the past, having previously removed five ministers from cabinet when he was re-elected in 2020.

On Monday, though, the premier said he made himself clear on Cardy’s comments last week, calling them “uncalled for.”

“In terms of the request of Public Safety, after assessing the situation, the department has determined no further investigation is required,” Premier Higgs said in an email statement. “I’ve made my position on Minister Cardy’s actions clear both in my public statement last week and in private conversations with the minister.”

He ended the statement by saying he had nothing further to add.

Police response

The Fredericton Police Force said despite efforts to encourage organizers against gathering, Fredericton Police, and officers with the New Brunswick Department of Public Safety, were present at a rally in front of Fredericton City Hall on Jan. 22.

“Approximately 400 people were in attendance, and while the protest remained mostly peaceful, there was a small group of citizens who acted to incite dissent, creating a dangerous and potentially violent situation,” said a previous statement from Fredericton Police Chief Roger Brown.

Brown said two people were arrested and are facing multiple criminal charges, in additional to fines for non-compliance under the Emergency Measures Act (EMA).

“In addition, several other tickets were issued to organizers and participants on-site, for being in contravention of EMA. A number of other individuals have been identified and will be issued EMA tickets promptly.”

Brown added, “it is unfortunate that during a time where the pandemic is continuing to affect so many in our community, and across this province, that the organizers continued to promote this event.”

The investigation into the event is ongoing.