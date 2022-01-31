Menu

Economy

Office vacancy rate in Calgary declines for 1st time since start of COVID pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2022 3:30 pm
Calgary's office vacancy rates continue to reach new heights
Calgary's office vacancy rates, especially in the downtown core, continue to skyrocket. But as Tomasia DaSilva reports, there is some optimism ahead. – Nov 9, 2021

Calgary’s downtown office vacancy rate has declined for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial real estate firm Avison Young says the city’s downtown office vacancy rate ticked down in the fourth quarter of 2021, to 29.7 per cent from 29.9 per cent.

Read more: Calgary’s downtown office vacancy rate hits new high of 29.2%

Calgary’s downtown real estate market has been at record high levels since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nearly 1.3 million square metres of office space in the city’s core sits empty.

Working from home and living in offices: Calgary's affordable solution for vacancy problems
Working from home and living in offices: Calgary's affordable solution for vacancy problems – Jun 19, 2021

But Avison Young says the tide is turning. It says leasing activity is picking up as public health restrictions ease and companies figure out their return to office strategies.

Read more: Calgary posts record office vacancy rate but new report points to better times ahead

Avison Young says there is still a long road to recovery for Calgary’s office market but it expects the overall trend in the next 12 to 24 months to be positive.

City council to decide on Calgary's greater downtown plan after vacancy hits 32%
