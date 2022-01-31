Toronto holds ‘super supportive,’ accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Toronto will be holding a “super supportive” and accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday.

In a press release issued Monday, the city said the vaccine clinic will be held in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 255 Front St. W. from 2 to 8 p.m.

“The clinic is part of Team Toronto’s ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to vaccination and ensure that all populations, especially those most vulnerable, have every opportunity to available to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The city said the clinic is being held in partnership with Toronto’s accessibility task force on COVID-19 vaccines, Toronto Public Health (TPH), Silent Voice, Balance for Blind Adults and the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence.

According to the city, the clinic is available to Toronto residents born in 2016 or earlier. People can receive their first, second or third doses of a COVID-19 if they are eligible.

The release said the clinic will have supports available for people who require assistance to get vaccinated.

“Staff have also received training and resources from Toronto’s Accessibility Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines to provide support at this clinic,” the city said.

According to the release, the physically accessible clinic at the convention centre will have resources on-site to assist those who have a fear of needles, need to sit while waiting, need a quiet space to get their vaccine, need a companion during vaccination and those who need an ASL interpreter.

The city said both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinic. Appointments can be booked online here.

“An OHIP card is not required to book an appointment at the clinic,” the release reads.

The city said all five city-run clinics are able to offer accommodations.

“Each clinic has parking near the entrance, ramps, elevators, and wheelchairs,” the release reads. “Staff are also on site at each clinic to support as necessary. Clients who need a care provider or service animal with them will be accommodated. Privacy rooms are available upon request.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the clinic is “another example of Team Toronto doing everything we can to help residents get vaccinated.”

“Thank you to all our partners including Toronto’s Accessibility Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines for working with us to provide this clinic so more residents can get their first, second, or third dose as soon as possible,” he said in the release.

Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said “given the high health risks associated with COVID-19 for people with disabilities,” the city continues to “work tirelessly to reduce barriers to vaccination through our equity-focused strategy in order to effectively respond and meet the unique needs and vulnerabilities of disability communities.”

The city said that to date, 11 super supportive and accessible clinics have been held since December 2020.

According to the release, TPH has partnered with Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital to hold three accessible clinics specifically for children between five and 11with disabilities. The first was held on Jan. 28.

Two additional clinics are scheduled for Feb. 4 and Feb. 18., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinics will be held at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital on the main level Coriat Atrium, located at 150 Kilgour Rd. Appointments can be booked online here.