Canada

Manitoba provincial parks will be free for month of February

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 2:47 pm
Your MB View image in full screen
Your Manitoba March 23; Birds Hill Park, Man. Submitted by: Jo Smoley

People looking to head outdoors to a Manitoba provincial park won’t have to reach into their wallets to pay this February.

In an online press release, the province announced no vehicle permits will be required at parks for the entire month.

“Free park entry gives everyone more opportunities to enjoy nature and the great outdoors,” said Jeff Wharton, Climate and Parks minister.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 protocols are still in place for various parts of the parks, and some warming huts are open with restricted capacities.

Provincial parks currently have groomed trails for activities like cross-country skiing, fat biking, hiking, and skating.

The province is encouraging people planning to visit the parks to check online for current trail and weather conditions.

The province’s Snopasses will still be required for people using the provincial snowmobile trails.

Skiing Skating Provincial Parks Snowshoeing Manitoba parks free parks mb park pass

