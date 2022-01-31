6 arrested, drugs, weapon seized at Whitby motel: Durham police

Two men and four teenagers were arrested and drugs were seized after police responded to a gun call at a Whitby motel on Sunday.
According to the Durham Regional Police Service, officers responded to a gun call at the Motel 6 on Consumers Drive. Police say officers found a vehicle attempting to leave the premises, then found cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin and methamphetamine. A search warrant executed at the motel also led to the seizure of an imitation firearm.
Six people were arrested.
Aidan St-John, 20, of Oshawa, was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession for production or distribution of illicit cannabis and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.
Cameron Brown, 18, of Peterborough, and two Oshawa youths, ages 15 and 17, were each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
A 14-year-old from Oshawa was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession and possession for production or distribution of illicit cannabis.
A 14-year-old from Clarington was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and carrying a concealed weapon.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS’s Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or anonymously via the Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
