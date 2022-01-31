N.S. reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 new hospital outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday.

A man in his 70s from Central Zone has died, along with a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Western Zone, the province has announced.

“It truly saddens me to have to report the loss of three more Nova Scotians,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release. “I hope they find some comfort in the warmth extended to them by their neighbours and fellow Nova Scotians.”

Ten more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 complications in the past day, for a total of 93 patients currently in care for the virus. Of those, 15 patients are in ICU.

The age range of those hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1-100, but the average age is 68. According to the province, the average length of stay of people admitted due to COVID-19 is 7.6 days.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

18 (19.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

54 (58.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

20 (21.5 per cent) are unvaccinated

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” read the release.

There are also an additional 268 people in hospital who are linked to the virus. This includes 116 people who tested positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 and no longer require specialized care. Another 142 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to a hospital

On Monday, the province reported 256 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 1,721 tests were completed the previous day. The cases include 98 in Central Zone, 70 in Eastern Zone, 35 in Northern Zone and 53 new cases in Western Zone.

There are now an estimated 3,913 active cases in the province.

Public health also reported two more outbreaks in hospitals — Hants Community Hospital in Windsor and Dartmouth General Hospital. Each of the two facilities has had fewer than five patients test positive.

Additional cases were detected in previously reported hospital outbreaks. As stated in the release, these include:

four additional patients in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; a total of 10 patients have now tested positive

two additional patients in a ward at Digby General Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than five patients have tested positive