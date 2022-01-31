Quebec begins reopening again as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 2,888 hospitalizations on Monday and 33 more deaths as the province begins to loosen public health restrictions.

The latest restrictions were put in place as Omicron swept through the province, leading to record-high hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations continued to drop in the latest numbers released Monday, with 166 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 173 discharged for a decrease of seven over the previous day. Of the 2,888 patients in hospital, 223 are being treated in intensive care units for a decrease of 10.

Quebec added another 2,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 861,891 infections, since the start of the pandemic, while recoveries stand at 808,469.

The province carried out 21,856 screening tests on Jan. 29, the latest date for which data is available.

Case numbers to do not accurately reflect the current situation as testing at screening facilities continues to be reserved for priority groups.

People, however can report their rapid test results on the Quebec government’s website. To date 42,293 have been registered, 33,400 of which were positive.

Meanwhile, 42,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of more than 17.6 million shots given out in Quebec.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault announced the situation was improving allowing for a gradual reopening.

For the first time this year, restaurants can welcome people into their dining rooms but at 50 per cent capacity. Table limits are set at four people or two households. Restaurants must close their dining rooms at midnight with last call at 11 p.m.

Private indoor gatherings of up to four people, or two family bubbles, are also allowed and extracurricular sports are resuming for students, with proof of vaccination required for those aged 13 and over.

The second phase of Quebec’s plan to ease restrictions is set for a week from now, with places of worship, entertainment and sports venues allowed to reopen at limited capacity on Feb. 7.

The death toll linked to the virus has climbed to 13, 223.

— With files from The Canadian Press