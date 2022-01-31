2,983 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 583 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,983 people in hospital with COVID on Monday with 583 in intensive care units.

This is down by 36 hospitalizations and a decrease of four in ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

This is the fifth straight day hospitalizations have dropped, and the third day in a row the number of patients in ICUs has decreased.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Those figures aren’t updated on Mondays due to incomplete data reporting from hospitals over the weekend.

However, figures from last week show roughly 45 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID were admitted for other reasons. Of those in intensive care with the virus, roughly 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,043 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,033,294.

Of the 3,043 new cases recorded, the data showed 529 were unvaccinated people, 119 were partially vaccinated people, 2,125 were fully vaccinated people. For 270 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,444 as 32 more virus-related deaths were added.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health said 31 of the deaths occurred in the past 17 days. One death occurred more than a month ago and was added to the total based on data cleanup.

“Of these, one death occurred on [Jan.] 30, eight deaths occurred on Jan. 29, five deaths occurred on Jan 28, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

“While this will not change the fact that these individuals tragically lost their lives, it is important to be transparent and provide the public with as much context as we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are a total of 976,987 recoveries, which is around 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 5,098 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 49.3 per cent — more than 6.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 53.5 per cent with 18 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 91,134 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,008 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,359 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 14.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement