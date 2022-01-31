Menu

Crime

2 suspects wanted after Etobicoke shooting that killed 2 men, injured 1 woman

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 7:35 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto Police say they are looking for two men wanted in connection with a double-fatal shooting in Etobicoke in early January.

On Jan. 3 at around 8:45 p.m. police responded to a shooting near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirtieth Street, east of Brown’s Line.

Two men died from their injuries in hospital and a woman suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Minyali Wur and 20-year-old Chudier Reat, both from Mississauga.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Etobicoke: police

Investigators have identified two men wanted in relation to both homicides.

Darriel Thompson, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga, is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Camar Brown, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

 

