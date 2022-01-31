2 suspects wanted after Etobicoke shooting that killed 2 men, injured 1 woman

Toronto Police say they are looking for two men wanted in connection with a double-fatal shooting in Etobicoke in early January.
On Jan. 3 at around 8:45 p.m. police responded to a shooting near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirtieth Street, east of Brown’s Line.
Two men died from their injuries in hospital and a woman suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victims were identified as 24-year-old Minyali Wur and 20-year-old Chudier Reat, both from Mississauga.
Investigators have identified two men wanted in relation to both homicides.
Darriel Thompson, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga, is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder and attempted murder.
Camar Brown, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
