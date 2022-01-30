North Battleford RCMP looking for information after car stolen with 2 babies inside

Send this page to someone via email

North Battleford, Sask. RCMP are asking residents for assistance after a car was stolen on Saturday with 1-month-old twins inside.

The car was stolen from an alley around noon on Saturday and found 20 minutes later with one of the babies inside.

RCMP officers and police dogs patrolled the area extensively and found the second baby, in its car seat, in an alley between the 1300 blocks of 109th Street and 110th Street.

There were also two dogs in the vehicle at the time. RCMP reported that both the dogs and babies were unharmed and reunited with their family.

RCMP say the white Chevrolet Opta was stolen from the alley between the 1400 blocks of 103rd Street and 104th Street in North Battleford.

RCMP are urging anyone living in the area or who was travelling in downtown North Battleford on Saturday between noon and 1 p.m. to check their camera systems to see if they captured images of the car or it’s occupant(s).

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or their local police detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.