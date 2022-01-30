Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police investigate gunshots, suspicious fire in separate overnight incidents

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 4:29 pm
Firefighters attend a suspicious fire at Vancouver's Ivanhoe Hotel on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Firefighters attend a suspicious fire at Vancouver's Ivanhoe Hotel on Saturday night. Credit: Mark Pilon

Vancouver police were active Sunday investigating a pair of separate overnight incidents on the city’s east side.

A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Monmouth and Joyce streets around 11:30 p.m., to reports of shots fired.

Read more: Seniors in Metro Vancouver told to beware after latest scammer targets 73-year-old for $10,000

No vehicles were shot at and no one was hurt, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and it’s not yet clear whether this was a targeted incident.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a fire at the Ivanhoe Hotel, a single-room occupancy residence at Main Street and National Avenue, was being investigated as suspicious.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man arrested in random stabbing of tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver firefighters were called to the building around 10 p.m., and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

Police said no one was hurt in the fire, and that no one had been arrested in that incident either.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing known to police' Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing known to police
Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing known to police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagFire tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagVancouver fire tagVancouver shooting tagVancouver shots fired tagvancouver suspicious fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers