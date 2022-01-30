Vancouver police investigate gunshots, suspicious fire in separate overnight incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police were active Sunday investigating a pair of separate overnight incidents on the city’s east side.

A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Monmouth and Joyce streets around 11:30 p.m., to reports of shots fired.

No vehicles were shot at and no one was hurt, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and it’s not yet clear whether this was a targeted incident.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a fire at the Ivanhoe Hotel, a single-room occupancy residence at Main Street and National Avenue, was being investigated as suspicious.

Vancouver firefighters were called to the building around 10 p.m., and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

Police said no one was hurt in the fire, and that no one had been arrested in that incident either.

