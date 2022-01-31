SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: London, Ont. restaurants reopening as Ontario lifts restrictions

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 31, 2022 7:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford announces reopening of gyms, restaurants at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31' COVID-19: Ford announces reopening of gyms, restaurants at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday announced that the province would begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions starting on Jan. 31. Restaurant dining rooms, gyms, cinemas, museums and zoos, which have been closed since early this month, can re-open at 50 per cent capacity, and spectator areas of sporting events, concert venues and theatres can operate at half capacity or 500 people, whichever is less – Jan 20, 2022

For at least the fourth time during the COVID-19 pandemic, a London, Ont., restaurant owner is ready to reopen indoor dining again.

“I hope we’ll get a lot of support as we start up again, but I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen,” admitted Jim Karaouzas, the owner of Jimbo’s Pub and Eatery.

The restaurant installed a heated patio to remain open during Ontario’s latest COVID-19 wave, which involved the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

“It’s hard to do business in the cold, but it helps,” said Karaouzas.

Read more: Ontario to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 31

Ontario began easing COVID-19 restrictions Monday morning starting at 12:01 a.m. for restaurants, bars, other food or drink establishments without dance facilities along with other types of businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is permitting these facilities to operate at 50-per cent capacity.

Tatiana Tarevski, the manager of Fatty Patty’s Bar and Grill says the latest reopening is long overdue after restaurants went back to takeout-only earlier this month.

“January is very hard on the restaurant industry to begin with, and then to force us to remain open only as takeout… you can’t continue to yo-yo this industry,” she sighed.

“I don’t know what another lockdown would do to us, and I really hope we don’t come to that.”

Read more: Restaurant group calls for ‘immediate guidance’ on possible easing of Ontario restrictions next week

Despite the challenges, Tarevski says the restaurant is ready to reopen on Monday.

Trending Stories

“We are all so excited to have people back in. We’ve been doing stuff all week to get ready, setting back up again, ordering more stuff and getting staff ready to come back in.”

The owner of another London restaurant, J Dee’s Market Grill, shares the same excitement.

“We’re extremely pleased about it. I’m glad this lockdown was short,” said Jim Davies. “We were starting to come back just before the lockdown, so we’re really looking forward to (reopening).”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario needs to ‘learn to live with’ COVID ahead of reopening Monday

Davies says he’s thankful the restaurant hasn’t lost any staff.

Meanwhile, Karaouzas and Tarevski have called several staff back.

“I’ve been operating with (fewer) staff, (but) I’m going to start bringing (seven to eight) people back to work,” said Karaouzas.

“We will have every (staff member) back,” said Tarevski. “Not everyone was working during the lockdown. Some people (needed) a break (and felt) burnt out.”

Read more: Some urge COVID-19 vaccine certificates to require 3 doses as Ontario set for reopening

Starting Monday, the following settings will also have a capacity limit of 50 per cent, some of which were previously closed:

  • Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies).
  • Shopping malls.
  • Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms.
  • Cinemas.
  • Meeting and event spaces.
  • Recreational amenities and amusement parks, including water parks.
  • Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions.
  • Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.
  • Religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Mike Stubbs

COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagLondon tagRestaurants tagrestrictions tagReopening tagCOVID restrictions tagReopen tagDining tagLifting Restrictions tagLondon COVID restrictions lifting restaurants tag

