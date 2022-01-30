Menu

Crime

29-year-old Orillia, Ont. man arrested after 4-month-old infant assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 10:37 am
OPP View image in full screen
OPP in Amherstview are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy. Global News file

A man has been arrested and charged after a four month old infant was assaulted in Orillia, Ont., police say.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia said on Thursday just after 4 a.m., officers received a call that a four-month-old infant was in medical distress at a residence.

Read more: Police seize drugs, weapons in Orillia, Ont.

Police said the baby was transported a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said the infant is in stable condition.

According to police, a 29-year-old Orillia man has been charged with aggravated assault and has been remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on Feb. 3.

Police said the identity of the accused, as well as the relationship between him and the infant, cannot be released in order to protect the infant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

