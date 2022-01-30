Ontario reports 3,019 people in hospital with COVID-19, 587 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped on Sunday as the province continues to battle the latest surge of the pandemic.

New numbers released by the province Sunday morning suggest a total of 3,019 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19, marking a drop from the 3,439 reported on Saturday.

The data suggests there was also a drop in the number of people receiving care in an intensive care unit in an Ontario hospital.

On Saturday, 597 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in an ICU. By Sunday that number had dropped to 587.

However, in a tweet, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that “not all hospitals report on weekends.”

A total of 3,960 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, however, experts caution that is likely not representative of the virus’ true spread within the province, now that more stringent testing rules have been implemented.

To date, a total of 1,030,251 cases of the virus have been detected in the province.

According to Elliott, by Sunday, 30,558,597 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province.

“91.8 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 89.2 per cent have two doses,” Elliott wrote in a tweet.

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late. Both Moderna and Pfizer provide strong protection.”

The data said 53 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and older have now received their booster dose.

