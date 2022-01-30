SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 3,019 people in hospital with COVID-19, 587 in intensive care

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian health officials weigh in on learning to live with COVID-19' Canadian health officials weigh in on learning to live with COVID-19
WATCH: Canadian health officials weigh in on learning to live with COVID-19

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped on Sunday as the province continues to battle the latest surge of the pandemic.

New numbers released by the province Sunday morning suggest a total of 3,019 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19, marking a drop from the 3,439 reported on Saturday.

Read more: Ontario reports 3,439 people in hospital with COVID-19, 597 in intensive care

The data suggests there was also a drop in the number of people receiving care in an intensive care unit in an Ontario hospital.

On Saturday, 597 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in an ICU. By Sunday that number had dropped to 587.

However, in a tweet, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that “not all hospitals report on weekends.”

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 3,960 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, however, experts caution that is likely not representative of the virus’ true spread within the province, now that more stringent testing rules have been implemented.

To date, a total of 1,030,251 cases of the virus have been detected in the province.

Click to play video: 'Loosening restrictions and the latest on Pfizer’s new COVID pill' Loosening restrictions and the latest on Pfizer’s new COVID pill
Loosening restrictions and the latest on Pfizer’s new COVID pill

According to Elliott, by Sunday, 30,558,597 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“91.8 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 89.2 per cent have two doses,” Elliott wrote in a tweet.

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late. Both Moderna and Pfizer provide strong protection.”

The data said 53 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and older have now received their booster dose.

Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagOntario Covid Update tagcovid in ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers