Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Montreal Firefighters’ Association seeks to expand list of cancers considered occupational diseases

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 6:33 pm
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck was photographed at Montreal on May 31, 2012. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont. View image in full screen
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck was photographed at Montreal on May 31, 2012. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont

January marks firefighter cancer awareness month. To mark the occasion, the Montreal Firefighters Association is launching an awareness campaign, asking for a significant improvement of the list of cancers recognized as occupational diseases in Quebec.

Currently kidney, bladder and lung cancers are included on the list, as well as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma but the Montreal fire fighters association would like to see leukemia, brain and breast cancer included.

Read more: Montreal fire department now fully equipped with animal resuscitation kits

According to the association, there is significant data proving these cancers are worth including. It says many provinces have already stepped up and recognized them.

Manitoba for example considers 19 cancers as occupational hazards while Quebec recognizes eight.

“Quebec firefighters aren’t second-class firefighters,” says Association President Chris Ross. “The fires that burn in Quebec don’t burn any differently in the rest of Canada and and we deserve the same level of coverage every other firefighter across Canada has,” he adds.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ross says he would like to eventually see a national list rather than an individual province by province one.

Read more: Funeral to be held Friday at Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen Montreal firefighter

Cancer is the number one cause of death amongst firefighters. In Montreal, 56 have died of a cancer that is recognized as a workplace illness since 2000, while three members have died on the emergency scene.

“Considering the list in Quebec is much smaller than elsewhere, if we had a larger list, we would probably have a lot more members that would be recognized,” says Ross.

“It’s not taking into account that there are a lot of members that are diagnosed [with cancer] and do recover or go on for many years before they do pass away. On any given year we probably have 30-40 members who are diagnosed with cancer,” he adds.

The association’s campaign will promote and encourage prevention through safety measures including proper PPE and sanitary measures, preventive detection through access to cancer screening at a younger age and compensation when needed.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagQuebec tagCancer tagMontreal tagFirefighters tagChris Ross tagFirefighters association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers