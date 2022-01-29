After 22 years and 7 rings, Tom Brady set to retire: NFL

Send this page to someone via email

Arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL football history — Tom Brady — will be hanging up his cleats ​according to the NFL.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter and reporter Jeff Darlington first reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is retiring on Saturday after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records.

The 44-year-old most recently spent his time on the field with Tampa Bay, but prior to that had spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback goes out after leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

According to Schefter and Darlington’s sources, Brady’s retirement is based on a multitude of factors including “family and health.”

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

—With files from the Associated Press

