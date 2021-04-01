Tom Brady vows to bring back the Montreal Expos on April Fool’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Football legend Tom Brady is going to singlehandedly will the Montreal Expos back into existence — or so he said on April Fool’s Day.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ announced on Thursday that he’ll be reviving “Nos Amours” next year as the first-ever player/coach/owner in Major League Baseball’s history.

“Excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022,” Brady tweeted at 10 a.m. on Apr. 1 — two hours before the traditional cutoff for an April Fool’s joke. Brady’s tweet also included a photo of him wearing an Expos hat at a game.

“WE’RE BACK,” the unverified Expos’ account tweeted.

The apparent prank is a deep-cut joke for Brady, who was a late-round draft pick by the Expos in 1995. Brady eventually decided to pursue his football career instead.

The decision worked out OK for Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the title in 2021.

Brady has joked about his sports-trivia history with the Expos in the past, and has even shared a fake rookie card of himself in the team’s uniform.

The Expos were the first MLB franchise based in Canada, where they played for more than three decades before they were relocated to Washington following the 2004 season.

Fans have clamoured for the team to come back ever since, although occasional rumblings about a return have never panned out.

Social media users largely welcomed Brady’s joke, although some were sensitive about the tease.

Tom Brady got my heart going by saying he was going to bring back the expos in 2022… deceitful. — Drew Paris (@DrewishmanP) April 1, 2021

“Don’t play with my emotions,” one user tweeted.

“This is just … harsh,” another wrote.

“April Fool’s Day at its worst,” one person said.

Many used a four-letter word to respond to Brady’s joke. Others simply shared the sting of seeing their hopes dashed once again.

“Too soon,” several users wrote. “Too soon.”