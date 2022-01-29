SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 87 people in hospital due to COVID-19

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia extending restrictions for 2 more weeks' Nova Scotia extending restrictions for 2 more weeks
WATCH: Nova Scotia has now passed the peak of the Omicron wave, but hospitalizations are still high and the health care system remains under pressure.

Nova Scotia reported that there are 87 people who are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

In an abbreviated news release, the province did not say how many people have been admitted and discharged since Friday.

On Friday there were 88 hospitalizations reported, so the number of hospitalizations has dropped by one. However, there are now 16 people in ICU, one more since Friday.

The age range of those in hospital is between one and 100 years old and the average age is 67.

In addition to the 87 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, there are another 112 who were identified as positive upon arrival to hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

A further 132 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,670 COVID-19 tests on Friday and reported an additional 503 new lab-confirmed cases Saturday.

