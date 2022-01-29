Weekend winter storm bears down on the Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Snow has begun falling in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. as an intense winter storm makes its way through the region.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for all three Maritime provinces where snow, freezing rain and strong winds are expected.

In Nova Scotia, mainland areas can expect 30 to 45 centimetres of snow in the northern and western parts of the province’s mainland, while 15 to 30 centimetres are expected elsewhere.

Blowing snow will lead to “near zero” visibility on the roads Saturday morning and afternoon, Environment Canada said.

The snow will later transition to freezing rain or ice pellets throughout the day, before changing to rain later in the day in some regions, Environment Canada said. About 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected to fall, with locally higher amounts possible in Cape Breton.

With snow falling, our crews are out salting and plowing as necessary. Use our online Plow Tracker to track snow removal on provincial roadways near you. Be winter ready. Learn more at https://t.co/bsA39kyUtR #NSStorm @nsemo pic.twitter.com/2zXY66q2Gt — Department of Public Works (@NS_PublicWorks) January 29, 2022

The weather agency said strong winds — with maximum gusts of 80 to 110 km/h — “will likely cause power and utility outages this afternoon and again late overnight into Sunday morning.”

Environment Canada is also warning areas along the Atlantic coast about “high storm surge levels” early Sunday morning, which could lead to flooding conditions.

“People close to the shoreline should stay on the lookout for worsening conditions,” it said.

As of 11:15 a.m., there were 961 Nova Scotia Power customers without power, according to the Nova Scotia Power outage map.

As the storm makes landfall, please keep our information close and stay safe. Visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n for the latest updates and to report an outage, or call 1-877-428-6004. #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/4M45WYKqfW — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 29, 2022

In New Brunswick, 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in the northern part of the province while 25 to 40 centimetres is expected in the south. The snow will be accompanied by maximum wind gusts of 70 to 100 km/h, with the highest gusts in coastal areas.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” it said. “Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Environment Canada said power and other utility outages are likely. As of 11:15 a.m., there were 25 NB Power customers without power.

The New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that due to the conditions, travel is not recommended by SNC-Lavalin on parts of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Moncton area.

Due to weather conditions. TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED by SNC-Lavalin on the TCH (Trans-Canada Highway) Route 2 km257 Upper Kingsclear and km452 Moncton eastbound and westbound lanes. 10:30 a.m. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) January 29, 2022

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.

Environment Canada also warned of higher-than-usual sea water levels on the east coast of New Brunswick, particularly near high tide Saturday afternoon. “Strong ice pressure and rafting is also possible today,” it said.

And on P.E.I., Islanders can expect up to 30 to 40 centimetres of snow, which will later transition to ice pellets or freezing rain early in the evening.

Maximum wind gusts of 100 km/h are expected.