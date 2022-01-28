Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

COVID-19 pill will be available to thousands in Britain in February

By Alistair Smout Reuters
Posted January 28, 2022 10:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill' Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill
WATCH: Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID-19 pill – Jan 17, 2022

Britain will start rolling out Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill to vulnerable people next month, the health ministry said on Friday, targeting the treatment at people with compromised immune systems for whom the vaccine can be less effective.

The health ministry said that Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid, a combination of Pfizer’s pill with an older antiviral ritonavir, will be made available to thousands of people from Feb. 10.

Read more: Guidelines released for who can receive Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 in Ontario

“It is fantastic news that this new treatment, the latest cutting-edge drug that the NHS is rolling out through new COVID-19 medicine delivery units, will now be available to help those at highest risk of COVID-19,” National Health Service medical director Stephen Powis said.

Trending Stories

“Trials have shown it can reduce hospitalization and risk of death by 88 per cent, meaning we’ll be in the best position to save thousands of lives.”

Story continues below advertisement

Britain has ordered 2.75 million courses of Paxlovid, and the government said that it would set out further details on access to the treatment soon but that people who are immunocompromised, cancer patients or those with Down’s Syndrome could be able to access it directly.

It is the second antiviral being rolled out in Britain after molnupiravir, a pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics which is being deployed to patients through the Panoramic trial.

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Treatment tagPaxlovid tagCOVID-19 pill tagPfizer COVID-19 pill tagcovid-19 pill britain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers