Kingston, Ont.’s Royal Tavern sold to Toronto-based developer

A realty firm based in Toronto has confirmed to Global News that it has purchased downtown Kingston’s historic Royal Tavern for $1.7 million.

However, while BJL Properties Inc. has confirmed the purchase, it also tells Global News it isn’t sure what will become of it.

“We have no comment to make at this time as plans for the building have yet to be determined,” director of property management Krystal Bedard said in an email to Global News.

The property dates back to before Confederation and was even visited often by Sir John A. Macdonald.

