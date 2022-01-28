Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont.’s Royal Tavern sold to Toronto-based developer

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 2:37 pm
Exterior of the front of the Royal Tavern View image in full screen
Exterior of the front of the Royal Tavern. Global Kingston

A realty firm based in Toronto has confirmed to Global News that it has purchased downtown Kingston’s historic Royal Tavern for $1.7 million.

However, while BJL Properties Inc. has confirmed the purchase, it also tells Global News it isn’t sure what will become of it.

Downtown Kingston, Ont.'s legendary Royal Tavern sells for $1.7M

“We have no comment to make at this time as plans for the building have yet to be determined,” director of property management Krystal Bedard said in an email to Global News.

The property dates back to before Confederation and was even visited often by Sir John A. Macdonald.

Absolute Comedy in Kingston hopes government aid will keep them from closing
Absolute Comedy in Kingston hopes government aid will keep them from closing
