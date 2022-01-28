Menu

Environment

Alberta Court of Appeal denies appeal of regulator’s refusal to approve coal mine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2022 1:23 pm
Alberta's top court has denied a request to appeal a regulatory decision not to approve the Grassy Mountain coal mine in the province's Rocky Mountains. View image in full screen
Alberta's top court has denied a request to appeal a regulatory decision not to approve the Grassy Mountain coal mine in the province's Rocky Mountains. Global News

Alberta’s top court has denied a request to appeal a regulatory decision not to approve the Grassy Mountain coal mine in the province’s Rocky Mountains.

In a decision released Friday, the Alberta Court of Appeal turned down the request from Benga Mining and two area First Nations.

Read more: Company ‘shocked’ by Ottawa’s decision to block proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta

Benga had argued the environmental review panel which blocked the mine’s approval didn’t consider all the expert evidence available to it.

The Stoney Nakoda and Piikani First Nations argued the refusal violated their Constitutional rights by failing to consider the economic benefits they would receive from the development.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds gather in Crowsnest Pass in support of coal mining' Hundreds gather in Crowsnest Pass in support of coal mining
But the court disagreed, saying Benga was simply asserting the review panel should have preferred the company’s evidence over that presented by opponents.

It adds that the review panel was well aware of what the First Nations had to gain from the Grassy Mountain project.

Read more: Ottawa blocks development of controversial proposed Alberta coal mine

In its June decision, the review panel said the mine’s likely environmental effects on fish and water quality outweigh what it called the low to moderate positive economic impacts of the project.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
