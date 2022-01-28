B.C. health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing Friday on 2-year anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

It has now been exactly two years since B.C. reported its first case of COVID-19 and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix held their first live briefing.

They will be holding another on Friday afternoon at noon.

That will be broadcast live above, on Global BC and on the Global BC Facebook page.

2:00 Canada’s third coronavirus case presumed in B.C. Canada’s third coronavirus case presumed in B.C – Jan 28, 2020

The first case in B.C. was Canada’s third case and Henry said it involved a man in his 40s who lived in the Vancouver Coast Health (VCH) region.

As of Thursday, there are 29,556 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 284,832 people who tested positive have recovered, the province reports. Of the active cases, 977 COVID-19-positive individuals are in hospital and 141 are in intensive care.

In total, 2,588 people have now died from complications due to the virus.

2:59 B.C reports 977 COVID-positive patients in hospital, 141 in critical care B.C reports 977 COVID-positive patients in hospital, 141 in critical care

As of Thursday, 86.8 per cent of all eligible British Columbians have had one dose of vaccine, 81 per cent have had two doses, and 38.7 per cent of those eligible have had three doses.

This story will be updated following the press conference at noon Friday.