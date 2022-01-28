Menu

Consumer

Kelowna Costco opening date announced

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 11:41 am
File. A Costco in Ontario. View image in full screen
File. A Costco in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

One of the most talked-about new developments in recent Kelowna history is set to open its doors.

Kelowna’s Costco announced Friday that its new warehouse will open to customers on Feb. 17, with no disruption to service as the other closes down. Already, the Costco 24-pump gas station has opened, offering lower gas prices than nearby competitors.

Read more: Kelowna Costco relocation controversy continues to grow ahead of public hearing

The new warehouse is 167,177 square feet versus 135,000 square feet and required adding dozens of new staff members to its current employee roster of 450.

The new store, bounded by Springfield, Leckie and Baron roads, has not been without controversy in the year since it was announced.

Read more: Customers flock to opening day of Kelowna’s first Costco gas station for cheaper fuel

It was met with dozens of letters of opposition at a council meeting in January 2021, with area residents citing concerns such as property devaluation from constant noise, increased traffic, a non-stop flow of shoppers and lost agricultural land.

 

