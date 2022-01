Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Clementine Drive at around 9:10 p.m.

Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene.

Peel Paramedics said there were multiple minor injuries treated on scene.

The area was closed while police gather evidence for the investigation.

UPDATE:

– An adult male has been pronounced deceased at the scene

– Both N/B and S/B lanes are shut along Mavis Road between Ray Lawson Blvd and Steeles Ave W

– MCB and FIS attending — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 28, 2022

