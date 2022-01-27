Interior Health encouraging families to get children vaccinated by Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is encouraging families to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 by Family Day on Feb. 21.

According to provincial statistics, 10.5 million total vaccine doses have been administered across B.C. since the pandemic began, with 1.62 million being administered within Interior Health.

“The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage families to make their vaccination plans now to get children immunized as soon as they can,” said pediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires.

“Now is the time to ensure children are registered to receive a vaccine invitation and everyone should book at their earliest opportunity.”

Interior Health says children are eligible for vaccination registration on or after their fifth birthday.

Interior Health also says the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine was approved in B.C. in late November, and that there’s an eight-week interval between the first dose and second dose for children ages five to 11.

“Getting your children vaccinated before Family Day is a good goal for families to have a safe and healthy 2022,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer for Interior Health.

“Children who received their pediatric vaccine early in the campaign are now becoming eligible for their second dose. It is important children receive both doses of the vaccine to be fully protected.”

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said between July 18, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, the hospitalization rate among unvaccinated 12- to 17-year-olds was approximately 39 times higher compared with those who were partially or fully vaccinated.

However, the BC CDC also noted that critical-care admissions from COVID-19 continue to be rare among all school-age children (18 admissions since January 2020) throughout the province, and that there have been no COVID-19 deaths among school-age children in B.C.

The BC CDC also said one-dose vaccination coverage among five- to 11-year-olds was 48 per cent and 87 per cent for 12- to 17-year-olds.

For two-dose coverage, it was 83 per cent for 12- to 17-year-olds. No data was given for the 5-11 age group.

On Wednesday, the province reported that 89.7 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. had received one vaccine dose. For two doses, that number was 83.6 per cent.

For adults in B.C., 93.0 per cent had received their first dose, with 90.4 per cent having had two doses and 45.1 per cent having received a third dose.

