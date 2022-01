Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

City crews were busy cleaning up after a fire in a downtown Winnipeg bus shelter Thursday morning.

The blaze, near the intersection of Garry Street and Portage Avenue, started around 8:15 a.m.

View image in full screen The aftermath of a downtown bus shelter fire. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn

There was no immediate word of any injuries. Global News has reached out for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.