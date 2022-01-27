N.S. ‘freedom convoy’ departs Halifax region for Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Send this page to someone via email

About a hundred “Save Canada” supporters gathered in Enfield, N.S., early Thursday to send off truckers heading to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The gathering was held at The Big Stop, less than an hour outside of Halifax. Global News was at the scene at 5:30 a.m. local time.

Many people are asking how many trucks were actually involved. This video was taken at 5:45. 4 are seen and were involved in the convoy. More showed up between 5:45 and 7. I counted 10-12 (from Enfield). They’re planning to meet more at the border, in Moncton and Fredericton. https://t.co/SPIwaFLKjX — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) January 27, 2022

The convoy of truckers left for Ottawa at 7 a.m., set to arrive at the New Brunswick border around 9 a.m.

Truckers from P.E.I. and N.B. will meet with the Nova Scotia group in Moncton, and make their way to Fredericton.

One of the organizers in Nova Scotia, Samantha Monaghan, tells Global News the group wants Ottawa to end all mandates.

“Were pro-choice, we’re not anti-vax,” said Monaghan in Enfield.

Service is terrible here because of the amount of cellphone use but here are some videos from the morning pic.twitter.com/pJ8Vu6uMhF — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) January 27, 2022

Nova Scotia RCMP issued a statement Wednesday night warning that traffic could be backed up as a result of the convoy.

The convoy movement, known as the “Save Canada” movement or the “freedom convoy,” started last Sunday in British Columbia, when hundreds of truckers took to the road to protest the mandate.

The federal government ended the truckers’ exemption to the vaccine mandate on Jan. 15. This means Canadian truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for COVID-19 before crossing into Canada.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the convoy and participating truckers has already raised more than $5 million.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has estimated that about 15 per cent of truckers — as many as 16,000 — are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The organization has strongly denounced any protests on public roadways, highways and bridges and has urged all truckers to get inoculated.

Global News reported this week that far-right and white nationalist groups see the convoy as an opportunity.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”

Trudeau said the vast majority of truckers are vaccinated. “What we are hearing from some people associated with this convoy is completely unacceptable,” he added.

Organizers of the truck convoy have been adamant that the extremist voices do not represent the position of the protestors.

— with files from Rachel Gilmore and The Canadian Press.