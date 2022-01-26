Menu

Crime

Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify family found dead near border

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2022 6:54 pm
A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man is set to appear in U.S. court today, charged with sneaking migrants across the Canada-U.S. border in a perilous human-smuggling scheme that cost the lives of four people, including an infant. View image in full screen
A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man is set to appear in U.S. court today, charged with sneaking migrants across the Canada-U.S. border in a perilous human-smuggling scheme that cost the lives of four people, including an infant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Mounties say autopsies have begun as they try to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border.

The bodies, including those of a baby and a teenager, were located on Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man., just metres from the border.

American officials say they are believed to be a family that was separated from a larger group of Indian migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.

READ MORE: Florida man charged in human smuggling scheme freed on appearance bond

RCMP say identification is still pending.

A Florida man, Steve Shand, has been charged in the U.S. with human smuggling.

Police in Gujarat – the western Indian state where the family is
believed to be from – say they are investigating whether those who
died are a missing family from that region.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
