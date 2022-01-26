Menu

Health

Peak of Manitoba’s current COVID-19 wave may be close: chief doctor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Officials monitoring BA.2 Omicron subvariant in Canada' COVID-19: Officials monitoring BA.2 Omicron subvariant in Canada
Scientists in Canada are keeping a close eye on an Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 that appears to be spreading rapidly throughout certain countries. More than 10,000 cases of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant have been reported in 47 countries since it was first detected in November 2021.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says the province may be close to the peak of the current COVID-19 wave.

Dr. Brent Roussin says it’s too early to be definitive, but indicators point to a possible peak in the next week or so.

The number of people in Manitoba hospitals with the virus has dropped slightly and the number of patients in intensive care has stabilized.

Roussin says wastewater samples collected in Winnipeg are down from a high in early January, but the drop has not been big and the numbers continue to fluctuate.

Read more: Manitoba deaths, vaccines, enforcement continue to rise, but slight drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations

Meanwhile, the province is eliminating the requirement to notify close contacts of positive cases at child-care centres, similar to changes recently made at schools.

Children and staff exposed to a case will be allowed to continue to attend if they are asymptomatic.

The change is a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, Roussin said Wednesday.

“It’s so much more infectious, has such a shorter incubation period, that (single) case and contact management is just not effective.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg record store raising money to buy N95 masks for teachers' Winnipeg record store raising money to buy N95 masks for teachers
Winnipeg record store raising money to buy N95 masks for teachers
© 2022 The Canadian Press
