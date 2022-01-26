SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom convoy’ expected to move through Greater Toronto Area Thursday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 4:36 pm
Click to play video: '“Freedom Convoy” in protest of federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate' “Freedom Convoy” in protest of federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
WATCH ABOVE: Mike Millian of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada discusses how a protest by Canadian truckers over the federal government's vaccine mandate could put more strain on the supply chain.

The so-called “freedom convoy” is expected to make its way through the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday.

As a result, Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter that disruptions are possible on the Queen Elizabeth Way and highways 403, 401, 427 and 400.

Convoys of truckers are making their way to Ottawa this week to protest COVID-19-related mandates.

Read more: Business groups urge feds to reverse vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

Police said delays are possible in the GTA between Thursday and Saturday, but the organizers’ website indicates convoys will be moving through the region on Thursday.

Truckers are heading to Ottawa from east and west parts of the country, as well as from southern Ontario where routes are departing from several locations including Windsor, Sarnia, Niagara and Toronto on Thursday, according to the website.

Story continues below advertisement

The website indicates that the convoys will be passing through the Toronto area in the late morning hours, into the afternoon.

Read more: GoFundMe confirms trucker freedom convoy funds being held until ‘clear plan’ is revealed

The Toronto convoy is scheduled to leave from Vaughan Mills at noon.

The groups are then scheduled to arrive in Kingston Thursday evening and begin heading to Ottawa on Friday, the website says.

Trending Stories

Organizers of the protest describe the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers to avoid quarantine as an example of political overreach resulting in economic harm, arguing the policy hurts small businesses and denies some workers the means to survive.

Read more: Majority of truckers are vaccinated, Trudeau says, as ‘freedom convoy’ heads to Ottawa

The United States has also imposed a vaccine mandate for truckers.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted on Monday as the “biggest trucker association in Canada,” has spoken out against the convoy, saying protests on public roadways are “not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed.”

Trudeau also said Monday that the vast majority of truckers in Canada are vaccinated and won’t be impacted by the cross-border vaccine mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Kevin Nielsen, Rachel Gilmore and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: '‘Freedom Rally’ convoy passes Regina on its way to Ottawa' ‘Freedom Rally’ convoy passes Regina on its way to Ottawa

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagVaccine Mandates tagFreedom Convoy tagTrucker Vaccine Mandate tagcovid vaccine mandates tagTrucker Convoy tagTrucker Protest tagCanada trucker convoy tagCanada trucker protest tagOntario trucker convoy tagToronto trucker convoy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers